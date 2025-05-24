Jaisalmer hits 48°C as Rajasthan faces heatwave; rain forecast in parts.

Parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under severe heat, with Jaisalmer recording 48 degrees Celsius, followed by 47.5°C in Barmer over the past 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday. The sweltering conditions are persisting, especially in the western and eastern districts of the state.

Advertisement

Heatwave conditions were observed in the Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions. As of 17:30 IST, average humidity levels across most parts of the state ranged between 20 and 40 per cent, according to the weather department.

Speaking to ANI, Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, said, “Jaisalmer recorded the highest temperature in the last 24 hours, reaching 48 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwave conditions continue to persist in several districts of Rajasthan, including Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and Phalodi, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius.”

“The Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert for the border areas of western Rajasthan for the next three days. In the Ajmer division of eastern Rajasthan, districts such as Bhilwara, Tonk, and Kota are also likely to experience temperatures ranging from 44 to 46 degrees Celsius over the coming two to three days. Overall, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the border areas of western Rajasthan for the next five days,” he added.

Advertisement

A senior official stated on Wednesday that heatwave conditions are currently affecting north-western Rajasthan, particularly in Sri Ganganagar, and are expected to persist in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, and the Shekhawati region for the next two to three days.