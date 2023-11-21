Jaishankar calls for peaceful resolution of West Asian crisis
The minister was speaking at an extraordinary joint meeting of the BRICS group of countries on the West Asian crisis
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday called for a carefully balanced policy to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine that has reportedly claimed more than 11,000 lives so far. The minister was speaking at an extraordinary joint meeting of the BRICS group of countries on the West Asian crisis.