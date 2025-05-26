S Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anita Anand discuss strengthening India-Canada ties following tensions during Trudeau's tenure

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, over the phone on Sunday to discuss strengthening India-Canada relations and conveyed his optimism for a fruitful tenure ahead.

In a post on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, “Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure.”

Anita Anand thanks Jainshankar Following her conversation with India's EAM, Anita Anand expressed gratitude and emphasised on strengtheningIndia-Canada ties.

“Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankarfor the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together,” Anand wrote on X.

India-Canada strained relations The discussion between the foreign ministers comes as an effort to mend strained bilateral ties between India and Canada, following former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 that the Indian government was involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar. India had strongly dismissed the claim as ‘malicious' and completely denied any involvement.

Jaishankar congratulates Anita Anand Anita Anand was recently appointed as the Foreign Minister of Canada in the newly elected Mark Carney administration. On 14 May 2025, Jaishankar congratulated Anand after her appointment. The newly elected Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, on May 13, 2025, announced a 38-member cabinet with 28 ministers and 10 Secretaries of State.

Canadian government's objectives Along with announcing the new Cabinet, Mark Carney highlighted the key priorities of his government, which include creating new economic and security relationships with the United States, tackling the cost of living, and strengthening the economy in Canada.