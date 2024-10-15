Jaishankar lands in Islamabad to attend SCO summit; first foreign minister to visit Pakistan in 9 years

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad for the SCO summit, attending a reception by PM Shehbaz Sharif. No bilateral talks with Pakistan's counterpart are planned, highlighting ongoing tensions over Kashmir and terrorism issues.

Updated15 Oct 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Jaishankar lands in Islamabad to attend SCO meeting, first foreign minister to visit Pakistan in 9 years
Jaishankar lands in Islamabad to attend SCO meeting, first foreign minister to visit Pakistan in 9 years(HT_PRINT)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in Islamabad on Tuesday, October 15 to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This is the first high-level visit by an Indian Minister to Pakistan in about nine years

Jaishankar was greeted at the Nur Khan airbase by senior Pakistani officials, news agency PTI said. Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan comes as ties between the two neighbours remained frosty over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Also Read | Will Jaishankar dine with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad tomorrow?

The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, India said it remains actively engaged in various mechanisms of the SCO. Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on October 15 and 16.

"The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," it said in a brief statement in New Delhi.

Also Read | SCO Summit: EAM S Jaishankar to arrive in Pakistan today. What’s on platter?

In the evening, Jaishankar is likely to attend a banquet reception to be hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome the delegates from the SCO member nations, people familiar with the matter said.

Both sides have already ruled out any bilateral talks between Jaishankar and his Pakistan counterpart Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the SCO heads of the government summit.

The decision to send the senior minister is seen as a display of India's commitment to the SCO.

Sharif meets Chinese Premier

On Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss bilateral relations and mutual interests. Several agreements were signed during their discussions, and they virtually inaugurated the Beijing-funded Gwadar airport.

