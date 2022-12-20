Jaishankar meets Sundar Pichai, discusses India's digital transformation2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 06:30 PM IST
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is on a visit to India, met Jaishankar and discussed the digital transformation of the country
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai who is on a visit to India and discussed the digital transformation of the country. They also discussed global strategic developments. On Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments."