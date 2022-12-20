Jaishankar meets Sundar Pichai, discusses India's digital transformation

Sundar Pichai said Google would be focussing on startups from India, around one-fourth of its USD 300 million investment in startups, will be invested in those led by women. “Given the scale and technology leadership it [India] will have, it's important to make sure you are balancing, putting in safeguards for people. You're creating an innovative framework, so that companies can innovate on top of a certainty in the legal framework."