Katchatheevu Island row: Jaishankar lashes out at Cong, DMK, says ‘6,184 fishermen, 1,175 vessels detained by Sri Lanka’
Katchatheevu island row: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mounted a scathing attack on the Congress and the DMK over the Katchatheevu issue, as the row over the ceding of the island to Sri Lanka in 1974 escalated in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.
Katchatheevu island row: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed the Congress and ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the Katchatheevu island issue, saying ceding it to Sri Lanka resulted in the seizure, detention, or apprehension of a large number of Indian fishermen and fishing vessels by the island nation.