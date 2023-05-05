Jaishankar says Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto ‘promoter, justifier, spokesperson of terrorism industry’2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:21 PM IST
‘As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and countered including at the SCO meeting itself,’ Jaishankar said
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday called his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto a “promoter, justifier and spokesperson" of a terrorism industry. Jaishankar also called out Bilawal Bhutto over Pakistan's double standards on terrorism, Jaishankar said the neighbouring country's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves.
