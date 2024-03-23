Jaishankar says terrorism in Pakistan at 'industry level', speaks on dual citizenship to OCI card holders | 5 points
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism at almost an “industry level”. He was speaking during a question and answer round held following his lecture session on his authored book 'Why Bharat Matters'.
From China and Pakistan to Arunachal Pradesh and citizenship to OCI Card — External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke on a host of issues during a question and answer round held following his lecture session on his authored book 'Why Bharat Matters'. The lecture was held at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of National University of Singapore (NUS) on Saturday.