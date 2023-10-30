External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he met with with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar and Indian government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he met with with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar Indian government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The eight former Indian Navy personnel who were detained in Qatar were handed down death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26.

India termed the ruling as "deeply" shocking and said Indian Government pledged to explore all legal options in the case. In a post on social media platform X, he pointed out that the Indian Government attaches ‘highest importance’ to this case and will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar stated, "Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families."

While speaking at a Town hall in Bhopal on October 28 Jaishankar said, "Today, a good government and strong governance stand up for its people. Just as good governance is necessary at home, right judgements are necessary abroad. We take a strong position on terrorism because we are big victims of terrorism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 'Hidden agendas..': S Jaishankar takes indirect jibe at China, asks nations to 'be clear where dangers are' He added, "We will have no credibility if we say that when terrorism impacts us, it's very serious; when it happens to somebody else, it's not serious. We need to have a consistent position."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also read: Jaishankar says 'we are big victims of terrorism' following India's refusal in UN to not condemn Hamas attack New Delhi had restrained from a UN resolution that did not condemn Hamas terror attacks. The Jordanian resolution called for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza from which India abstained from voting. However, India favoured the Canadian resolution which condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The draft resolution led by Jordan garnered approval from the General Assembly with 120 votes in favour, while 14 voted against it and 45 abstained from voting including Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

This resolution was adopted during the UN General Assembly's emergency special session addressing the Israel-Palestine crisis. The UNGA additionally called for "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" delivery of life-saving aid and services to civilians within the enclave.

EAM Jaishankar in Bhopal further stressed on how India's image has changed over the globe and said "A strong government and good government are two sides of one coin. In the last few decades, India's image in the world has changed a lot. … We made, 'Made in India'...'Invent in India' vaccine, we had a COWIN platform as well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!