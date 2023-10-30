External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on the need to take "consistent position" on terrorism and said that India takes a strong position on terrorism because “we are big victims of terrorism," reported ANI .

While speaking at a Town hall in Bhopal on October 28 Jaishankar said, "Today, a good government and strong governance stand up for its people. Just as good governance is necessary at home, right judgements are necessary abroad. We take a strong position on terrorism because we are big victims of terrorism.

He added, "We will have no credibility if we say that when terrorism impacts us, it's very serious; when it happens to somebody else, it's not serious. We need to have a consistent position."

New Delhi had restrained from a UN resolution that did not condemn Hamas terror attacks. The Jordanian resolution called for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza from which India abstained from voting. However, India favoured the Canadian resolution which condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

The draft resolution led by Jordan garnered approval from the General Assembly with 120 votes in favour, while 14 voted against it and 45 abstained from voting including Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

This resolution was adopted during the UN General Assembly's emergency special session addressing the Israel-Palestine crisis. The UNGA additionally called for "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" delivery of life-saving aid and services to civilians within the enclave.

EAM Jaishankar in Bhopal further stressed on how India's image has changed over the globe and said "A strong government and good government are two sides of one coin. In the last few decades, India's image in the world has changed a lot. … We made, 'Made in India'...'Invent in India' vaccine, we had a COWIN platform as well," the EAM said.

Jaishankar also noted, “In the last five years, we have made our own 5G technology...Today we have fought covid, we deployed 5G; whatever has happened in last few weeks, the Chandrayan mission...it has left an impression on the entire world."

(With inputs from ANI)

