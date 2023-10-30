Jaishankar says 'we are big victims of terrorism' following India's refusal in UN to condemn Hamas attack
EAM S Jaishankar stressed on the need to take 'consistent position' on terrorism and said that India takes a strong position on terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on the need to take "consistent position" on terrorism and said that India takes a strong position on terrorism because “we are big victims of terrorism," reported ANI.
