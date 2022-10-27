Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow: The agenda

Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow: The agenda1 min read . 07:16 PM IST
- Jaishankar’s visit to Russia comes amid fresh hostilities between Russia and Ukraine after a huge blast ripped Crimea
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be travelling to Russia next month to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on 8 November, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Jaishankar’s visit to Russia comes amid fresh hostilities between Russia and Ukraine after a huge blast ripped Crimea.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be travelling to Russia next month to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on 8 November, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Jaishankar’s visit to Russia comes amid fresh hostilities between Russia and Ukraine after a huge blast ripped Crimea.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have talks with External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar on November 8 in Moscow," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have talks with External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar on November 8 in Moscow," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
The agenda of Jaishankar's visit to Moscow in Russia is to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda.
The agenda of Jaishankar's visit to Moscow in Russia is to discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not commented yet on the proposed visit of Jaishankar to Russia. Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a number of times.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not commented yet on the proposed visit of Jaishankar to Russia. Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a number of times.
PM Modi recently had a telephonic conversation with Zelensky on 4 October in which he reiterated that there can be “no military solution" and India was ready to contribute to the peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.
PM Modi recently had a telephonic conversation with Zelensky on 4 October in which he reiterated that there can be “no military solution" and India was ready to contribute to the peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.
At a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16 September, PM Modi told the Russian president that "today's era is not of war".
At a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on 16 September, PM Modi told the Russian president that "today's era is not of war".
While India has not directly made any remark on the Russia-Ukraine war, the country has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
While India has not directly made any remark on the Russia-Ukraine war, the country has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around two weeks ago.
There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around two weeks ago.
Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the blast.
Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the blast.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)