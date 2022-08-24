Jaiveer Shergill has resigned as the national spokesperson of Congress, saying the party's decision-making is 'influenced by self-serving interests'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a major blow to Congress, Jaiveer Shergill resigned as the party spokesperson on Wednesday. In a resignation letter to the interim Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, Jaiveer Shergill has said that Congress' decision-making is “influenced by the self-serving interests".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a major blow to Congress, Jaiveer Shergill resigned as the party spokesperson on Wednesday. In a resignation letter to the interim Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, Jaiveer Shergill has said that Congress' decision-making is “influenced by the self-serving interests".
Jaiveer Shergill has also said, “It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interests of the public and country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality."
Jaiveer Shergill has also said, “It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interests of the public and country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality."
According to the reports, Jaiveer Shergill hadn't been allowed to hold press conferences for the past few months. This comes days after Congress veterans, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, resigned from the role they were assigned in the party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the reports, Jaiveer Shergill hadn't been allowed to hold press conferences for the past few months. This comes days after Congress veterans, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, resigned from the role they were assigned in the party.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Three days ago, senior leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the Congress' steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, saying he was left with no choice after the "continuing exclusion and insults".
Three days ago, senior leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the Congress' steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, saying he was left with no choice after the "continuing exclusion and insults".
Anand Sharma, in a letter to Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said he was not consulted on the planning for the assembly elections and cited several examples where he was not invited for discussions.
Anand Sharma, in a letter to Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said he was not consulted on the planning for the assembly elections and cited several examples where he was not invited for discussions.
'WAS LEFT WITH NO CHOICE'
“I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong Congressman and remain firm on my convictions," Anand Sharma said on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
'WAS LEFT WITH NO CHOICE'
“I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong Congressman and remain firm on my convictions," Anand Sharma said on Twitter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anand Sharma added: “Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice."
Anand Sharma added: “Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice."
The senior Congress leader wrote to Sonia Gandhi that his self-respect is "non-negotiable" but he will continue to campaign for the party candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.
Both Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma are prominent leaders of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the decisions of the party leadership. The grouping comprising prominent veterans, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari, has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the CWC level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Both Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma are prominent leaders of the G23 grouping which has been critical of the decisions of the party leadership. The grouping comprising prominent veterans, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Manish Tewari, has been insisting on genuine elections right from the block up to the CWC level.