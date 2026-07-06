Jalalabad in UP is now Parshurampuri as Yogi Adityanath's cabinet gives nod

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved a proposal to rename Jalalabad town in Shahjahanpur district as Parshurampuri, marking the latest in a series of place name changes undertaken by the state government.

According to the Times of India, the decision was taken during the cabinet meeting on Sunday. The renamed municipality will also be known as Parshurampuri Nagar Palika Parishad, replacing the existing Jalalabad Nagar Palika Parishad.

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The renaming proposal has been under consideration for several years and received the Union government's approval in August 2025 after the Uttar Pradesh government forwarded its recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The demand to rename the town stems from the belief that Jalalabad is the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The town is home to an ancient Parshuram temple and several sites associated with the deity, and supporters of the move have long argued that the town's name should reflect its religious and cultural significance.

The municipal council had passed resolutions in favour of the name change in 2018 and again in 2023. The proposal was later forwarded by the Shahjahanpur district administration to the state government before being sent to the Centre for approval. Union Minister Jitin Prasada, who hails from the region, had also backed the move and thanked the Union government after the Ministry of Home Affairs cleared the proposal.

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Jalalabad was established during the Mughal period and is believed to have derived its name from Emperor Akbar, whose name was Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar. In recent years, however, the Uttar Pradesh government has sought to promote the town as an important religious destination linked to Lord Parshuram. Development works, including the beautification of the temple complex and nearby water bodies, have been undertaken to boost religious tourism in the area.

The decision is the latest in a string of renaming exercises in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. Earlier, cities and districts such as Allahabad and Faizabad were officially renamed Prayagraj and Ayodhya, respectively. Supporters have described such changes as efforts to restore the historical and cultural identity of places, while critics have questioned the need for renaming exercises instead of prioritising developmental issues.

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