Israel-Gaza war: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday called out the Muslim world and stated that it has not lived up to its responsibilities in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Shahi Imam also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to put an end to the war.