Israel-Gaza war: Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday called out the Muslim world and stated that it has not lived up to its responsibilities in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Shahi Imam also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exert diplomatic pressure on Israel to put an end to the war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement, Bukhari noted that the Palestinian issue has come to a point where its immediate and permanent solution should be attained in the light of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations, Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council based on the "two-state theory", as reported by news agency PTI.

Also Read: Israel-Gaza War Day 86: ‘War on Hamas will go on for many more months,’ says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu| 10 Updates "The Muslim world has not lived up to its responsibilities in this regard and is not doing what it should and this is very unfortunate. In the end I hope that the prime minister of my country shall, by virtue of his personal relations with the prime minister of Israel, exert diplomatic pressure to put an end to the war and resolve issues," he said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Egypt’s ambitious proposal to end Israel-Hamas war: A ceasefire, phased hostage release and…. The war has already killed more than 21,300 Palestinians and sparked a humanitarian crisis that has left a quarter of Gaza's population starving.

Earlier this month, India voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly that demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the unconditional release of all hostages earlier this month. The resolution received approval from 153 nations, including India, while 10, including the US, Israel, and Austria, voted against it. Additionally, 23 countries, including Argentina, Ukraine, and Germany, chose to abstain from voting.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: 'If war ends, then...': Antony Blinken urges nations to demand Hamas surrender Earlier in October, the Ministry of External Affairs advocated the resumption of direct negotiations for a peaceful resolution between the two states. While releasing a statement, MEA had said, "Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas and bring back more than 100 hostages still held by the militants after their October 7 attack on southern Israel. The assault killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

(With inputs from PTI)

