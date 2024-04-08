Jamie Dimon warns US might face interest-rate spike
SummaryThe head of JPMorgan Chase questioned the “soft landing” talk but said his bank is ready no matter what.
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned that U.S. interest rates could soar to 8% or more in coming years, reflecting the risk that record-high deficit spending and geopolitical stress will complicate the fight against inflation.
