Jammu and Kashmir administration dismisses six government officials in narco-terror network linked to Pakistan ISI case

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, on Saturday, dismissed six government officials, including five policemen, for their alleged involvement in financing terrorism through drug sales.

The investigation revealed that the dismissed officials were part of a sophisticated narco-terror network, that is linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and various other terror groups operating from the country.

“Six government officials, including five policemen and a teacher, were found involved in terror financing through drug sales,” an official told the PTI.

The profits received from financing the flow of narcotics, were channelled into funding terrorist activities.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the staff involved have been identified as head constable Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, constable Khalid Hussian Shah, constable Rehmat Shah, constable Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, constable Saif Din, and government teacher Nazam Din.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution to terminate the employees, with immediate effect. This article gives the government the power to sack employees without an inquiry if the President or the governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that an inquiry would not be necessary, in the interest of the security of the state.

Article 311(2)(c) invoked With the current dismissal, the administration has laid back a total of 70 government employees on similar grounds since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In June 2024, four government employees, had also been sacked for their alleged involvement in narco-terrorism. The accused were identified as police constables Mushtaq Ahmad Pir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, junior assistant Bazil Ahmad Mir from the school education department, and Mohd. Zaid Shah from the rural department, who worked at the village level.

The four were “acting on behalf of terror outfits” as the law enforcement and intelligence agencies collected “incriminating material evidence” against them, said the officials, reported HT.