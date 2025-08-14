Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst: 12 bodies recovered from Kishtwar village; Omar Abdullah briefs Amit Shah | 5 points

Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst: At least 12 bodies have been recovered from the cloudburst-hit Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area. Officials also said the toll could go up, after a massive cloudburst struck the remote village enroute the Machail Mata yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah briefed Amit Shah about the situation. He stated that the “news is grim and accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving.”

Flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and forcing authorities to even halt the annual yatra to the shrine.

Kishtwar cloudburst: Omar Abdullah briefs Amit Shah | 5 points The massive cloudburst struck Chasoti around12 noon to 1 pm when a large number of people had gathered for the Machail Mata yatra. Chasoti is the last motorable village on the way to the Machail Mata temple, from where begins the 8.5 km trek to the shrine. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma along with Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are on way to the cloudburst-hit area to supervise the rescue operation, the officials said. They said a team of officials led by Sub-divisional magistrate, Padder have reached the site.

3. The news of cloudburst reached officials around 11:30 am after which SDRF, local police, other teams reached the spot, said Jammu's Divisional Commissioner. Search, rescue operations are underway, and the Army, Navy, Air Force teams have also been informed, said the commissioner.

4. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the lives lost in the calamity. "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said on X.

5. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma on the matter. "A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site", he said on X.

