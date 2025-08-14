Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst: 12 bodies recovered from Kishtwar village; Omar Abdullah briefs Amit Shah | 5 points

Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst: At least 12 bodies have been recovered from the cloudburst-hit Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area. Officials also said the toll could go up, after a massive cloudburst struck the remote village enroute the Machail Mata yatra.
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah briefed Amit Shah about the situation. He stated that the “news is grim and accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving.”
Flash floods tore through the densely populated foothill hamlet, damaging several homes and forcing authorities to even halt the annual yatra to the shrine.
3. The news of cloudburst reached officials around 11:30 am after which SDRF, local police, other teams reached the spot, said Jammu's Divisional Commissioner. Search, rescue operations are underway, and the Army, Navy, Air Force teams have also been informed, said the commissioner.
4. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the lives lost in the calamity. "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said on X.
5. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma on the matter. "A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site", he said on X.
Deputy Commissioner Sharma said massive rescue operations have been started in the area.