J&K floods: IMD issues RED ALERT as valley braces for more rain; Rajouri schools shut, 1 dead in Poonch | Top 10 updates

Jammu and Kashmir floods: As of Tuesday, 22 July 2025, Jammu and Kashmir continue to face severe monsoon challenges with heavy rainfall since 20 July causing widespread disruptions. Flood-like conditions have emerged in Rajouri following a significant rise in water levels of the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers, prompting school closures as a precaution. Meanwhile, the Jhelum River remains close to danger levels in Srinagar, raising concerns over possible flooding in low-lying areas. The region is also grappling with landslides, including a tragic incident in Poonch district where one student has died and several others were injured.

Advertisement

Furthermore, in the neighbouring state, Himachal Pradesh, two people died in a rain-triggered landslide in Chamba district on Monday. A boulder fell on a house during heavy rainfall.

Also Read | IMD issues Orange Alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa on 22 July

Jammu and Kashmir Floods: 10 Updates Heavy Rainfall Continues Intense monsoon showers have lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir since July 20, with the Jammu plains receiving heavy rain on July 21 morning and widespread rainfall expected on July 22 across the region.

Flash Flood and Landslide Risks

The Meteorological Department has issued repeated warnings about the heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, especially along vulnerable hilly routes like the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts Multiple districts, including Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, and Kashmir Valley towns such as Srinagar and Anantnag, are under red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall and associated flood threats.

Advertisement

Jhelum River Reaches Danger Levels The Jhelum River in Srinagar and Sangam areas has risen near or above danger marks, raising concerns about flooding of low-lying areas in the Kashmir Valley.

Transport and Travel Disruptions in J&K

Landslides and road blockages noted on key routes like the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway have caused difficulties for commuters and emergency responders.

Flood-like Situation in Rajouri The Dharhali and Saktoh rivers in Rajouri district have seen a significant rise in water levels due to incessant rainfall, creating a flood-like situation and causing waterlogging in low-lying areas.

School Closures in Rajouri As a precaution, the Rajouri District Administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district for 22 July.

Advertisement

Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in several districts; see Delhi forecast

Landslide in Poonch Causes Casualties A landslide struck Bainch Kalsan in Poonch on Monday, resulting in the death of one student and injuries to 23 others, including a teacher. Two injured students remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Poonch.