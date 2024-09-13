Jammu and Kashmir: Four Army jawans injured in ongoing Kishtwar encounter, area cordoned off

Four Army jawans were injured in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir late Friday evening, the Indian Army said. One of the injured has been evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Sep 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Four Army jawans injured in ongoing Kishtwar encounter, area cordoned off
Jammu and Kashmir: Four Army jawans injured in ongoing Kishtwar encounter, area cordoned off(PTI)

Four Indian Army jawans were injured in the ongoing encounter with terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village of Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir late Friday evening, the Indian Army said.

One of the injured jawan has been evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment while three are being treated locally. The security forces have cordoned off the area and operations are still going on, the Indian Army said.

“Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Kishtwar's Chatroo area. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hours. In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress”, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said.

"Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, district Kishtwar," Jammu and Kashmir Police told PTI.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were neutralised in anothre operation at Khandara Kathua by 9 Corps, also known as Rising Star Corps, of the Indian Army.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twiter), the Rising Star Corps posted, “Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing operation at Khandara Kathua by troops of the Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress.”

Earlier in the day, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a joint operation at Surankote town in Poonch.

“On September 12, 2024, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by Police/Army and CRPF in the general area of Chamerd Surankot in the wee hours,” PTI quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying.

"The area was cordoned off and the target area was searched. During the search, the security forces were fired upon by the hiding militants. However, the fire was retaliated by the security forces. Taking advantage of the thick forest cover, the militants managed to slip away. Additional forces have been pushed in, and the whole area is cordoned off," the police added.

 

 

 

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsJammu and Kashmir: Four Army jawans injured in ongoing Kishtwar encounter, area cordoned off

