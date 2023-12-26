Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army nabs 3 suspects in Pulwama with pistols and other weapons
A joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of two pistols and other war-like weapons.
In order to curb increasing attacks by Pakistani terrorists, the Indian Army is planning to increase the number of troops in the Poonch-Rajouri sector. As per a report by ANI, sources in the Army stated, "An additional brigade-size formation had been moved into the area a few months ago. It is planned that another brigade will come there along with a few other units to support counter-terrorist operations."
With an aim to strengthen the counter-terrorist grid, this attempt by the Indian Army is expected to increase the confidence of the local population. Moreover, the local police has also strengthened their intelligence network in the area.
A Staff Court of Inquiry is in place, in view of recurring lapses in operations in which the Army has lost many troops, against the 13-Sector Rashtriya Rifles Commander who is a Brigadier.
As per sources Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies want to revive terrorism in the Poonch Rajouri sector. These recurrent terror attacks aim pressurise the Indian Army to bring down troop numbers along the northern border with China.
(With inputs from ANI)
