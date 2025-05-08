India puts in place a health emergency plan for Jammu and Kashmir, transports portable hospitals to Poonch, Uri
SummaryPrime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.
New Delhi: The government has put in place a health emergency plan for Jammu and Kashmir amid continuing cross-border shelling from Pakistan, dispatching two portable hospitals in the affected areas of Poonch and Uri, according to the two officials familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity.