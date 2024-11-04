Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha vows restoration of statehood, constitutional guarantees; skips mention of Article 370

During the assembly's first session on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasised the commitment to restore full statehood and constitutional guarantees to the erstwhile state. He urged collaboration among stakeholders for political empowerment and development.

Published4 Nov 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the J&K Assembly session in Srinagar on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the J&K Assembly session in Srinagar on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that his government will make all the efforts to restore full statehood and constitutional guarantees to the State. Manoj Sinha was addressing the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which convened in Srinagar for the first time since 2019.

“It would be a befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions,” the LG said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, passed a unanimous resolution on October 19 urging the Union Government to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in “its original form”. The restoration of statehood will be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming constitutional rights and protecting the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister said after the cabinet passed the resolution.

On Monday, the LG urged all stakeholders to work together as one team and extend full support to the government in fulfilling the people's hopes and aspirations.

Manoj Sinha said that the government is fully committed to implementing the promises made to the people for further political empowerment and creating an enabling environment for employment, sustainable development, social inclusiveness, and economic expansion.

Ruckus in J&K Assembly

Before the Lieutenant Governor's address, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed a ruckus after the People's Democratic Party lawmaker Wahid ur Rehman Parra tabled a resolution against the scrapping of the erstwhile state's special status in August 2019 and called for it to be restored.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers protested Parra's resolution and demanded his remarks be expunged. However, newly elected speaker Abdul Rahim Rather of the ruling National Conference said he had not yet admitted any motion.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he knew the resolution was coming. “The people of J&K disapprove of the decision (abrogation of Article 370). If they did (approve), then the results today would have been different.”

Abdullah said that the resolution has no importance. “It is only for the cameras. If there were a purpose behind it, then they (the PDP) would have discussed this with us before.”

Reacting to the resolution, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta termed it “political drama”. He said Article 370 should be forgotten and work should be done for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media after the first day of the assembly ended on Monday, Parra said, “This was a symbolic message.” “I don't understand why Omar is not supporting us when the resolution is not against NC.”

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 07:31 PM IST
