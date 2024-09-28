Jammu and Kashmir News: Fresh firing in Kulgam: 2-3 terrorists reportedly hiding
- Fresh firing erupted in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, with reports of 2-3 terrorists hiding in the area.
Fresh firing errupted between terrorist and security forces in the Adigam Devsar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on September 28. As per News18 report, 2-3 terrorists are also reported to be hiding in the area.
Taking to X, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “#Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"