Jammu and Kashmir news: Terrorists fired upon a retired police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on 24 December. As per Kashmir Police, Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla was shot dead while praying Azan in the mosque.

Taking to X, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer, at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries."

Police further added that the area has been cordoned off after the incident.

Meanwhile, Security forces have also been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as search operations to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector is underway.

On Saturday, The Indian Army said that it is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where militants launched an attack on army personnel on December 21, killing four soldiers.

Taking to X, the Indian Army wrote, “Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations."

The J-K administration have announced compensation and jobs to the families of three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district.

On Friday, the defence sources said that Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir as around 25-30 Pakistani terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the forest areas of the region, as reported by news agency ANI. They further added that the plan to revive terrorist activities in the area is part of a greater game plan by Pakistan and China to pressurise the Indian Army to remove troops from the Ladakh sector and redeploy forces in this area.

"There is a larger game plan by the Pakistan-China nexus to not allow India to ease out of the Jammu and Kashmir sector and deploy troops on the China border, especially in the Ladakh sector, where the PLA and Indian forces have been in a standoff for the last three years now," sources said as reported by ANI.

(More details awaited)

