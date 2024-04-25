Jammu and Kashmir police, paramilitary forces hold flag march in Reasi ahead of second phase of LS polls | Watch
In Jammu and Kashmir, a flag march was organised on Wednesday evening to instil confidence among the residents regarding their safety and the law and order situation ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.
Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces, conducted a flag march in various parts of the Reasi town on Wednesday evening, ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.
