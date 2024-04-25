Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces, conducted a flag march in various parts of the Reasi town on Wednesday evening, ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

The purpose of the flag march was to instil confidence among the residents regarding their safety. This flag march holds significance as it symbolises the state's control of the law and order situation in the town.

On Sunday, a joint officers meeting was held in south Kashmir's Anantnag District. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain reviewed the security measures for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections in the state. The DGP convened the meeting to assess the readiness of the forces deployed for the elections.

During the meeting, senior officers of the J&K Police, CRPF, Army, ITBP, BSF, SSB, and intelligence agencies discussed the effectiveness and readiness of the security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Second phase of Lok Sabha 2024 elections

The polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for Friday, April 26. Elections will be conducted in 89 constituencies covering 13 states and Union territories.

The constituencies of Jammu, Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla will go to polls on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, respectively.

Also read: PM Modi makes big announcement on Kashmir: ‘J&K will get the status...’

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. The first phase commenced on April 19. The polling dates for the other five phases are May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Polling was conducted in the Udhampur constituency during phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, which took place on April 19.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Campaigns wrap up for 88 seats scheduled to vote on April 26

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!