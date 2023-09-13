Srinagar experienced its hottest September day in over half a century, with temperatures reaching 34.2 degrees Celsius on September 12. The previous record, dating back to September 1, 1970, stood at 33.8 degrees Celsius. The all-time highest September temperature in Srinagar was registered on September 28, 1934, at 35 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sonam Lotus, Director of the local Meteorological department, Srinagar's maximum temperature reached 34.2 degrees Celsius on September 12, 6 degrees above the normal range. This extraordinary heatwave has broken a 53-year-old record. Lotus said, “Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2-degree C, which is 6-degree above normal. It has broken a 53-year-old record of 33.8-degree C recorded on September 1, 1970. The all-time highest September temperature was recorded on September 28, 1934 at 35-degree C," reported The Tribune.

Qazigund, located in the Anantnag district, also experienced record-breaking temperatures, with a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, marking a significant departure from the normal range by 6.7 degrees. This surpassed the previous highest maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius recorded on September 12, 2019, reported The Tribune.

The forecast indicates that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist in Kashmir for an additional 4-5 days. This prolonged dry spell is attributed to stable atmospheric conditions resulting in reduced moisture. The state of Jammu and Kashmir can expect a continued deficit in rainfall for the next week, as stated by meteorological officials. The Jhelum Riverbed is drying up due to an ongoing and unbroken dry spell in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)