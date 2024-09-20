J&K Assembly election 2024: EC revises first phase voting to 61.38 per cent

Voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly election 2024 saw a voter turnout of 61.38 per cent. The first phase of Assembly polls was held on Wednesday, September 18, across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir covering 24 segments, the Election Commission said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The male turnout was 63.75 per cent while that of female was 58.96 per cent; the turnout of the third gender was 40 per cent.

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, Kishtwar district recorded the highest 78.24 per cent polling followed by Doda at 72.49 per cent and Ramban at 69.67 per cent.

In South Kashmir, Kulgam district topped the turnout chart with 63.44 per cent, followed by Anantnag at 45.62 per cent, Shopian at 58.51 per cent, and Pulwama at 50.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

This was the first Assembly elections in J&K post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last Assembly elections were held in 2014.

In a press release late last night, the polling body said, "The Phase-1 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.11 percent as of 11:30 pm. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning."

In Kishtwar districts, the Inderwal constituency recorded the highest 82.16 per cent voting followed by Padder-Nagseni at 80.67 per cent and Kishtwar at 78.24 per cent. West segment Doda recorded 75.98 per cent turnout, followed by Doda at 72.49 per cent and Bhaderwah at 67.12 per cent.

In Ramban district, the Banihal segment recorded 71.28 per cent and Ramban 69.67 per cent turnout.

Among the seven constituencies of Anantnag district, Pahalgam recorded the highest voter turnout at 71.26 per cent, followed by Kokernag (62.25 per cent), Dooru (61.62 per cent), Srigufwara-Bijbehara (60.43 per cent), Shangus-Anantnag (56.72 per cent), Anantnag West (48.73 per cent) and Anantnag at 45.62 per cent.

In Pulwama district, the Pulwama segment saw a voter turnout of 50.78%, followed by Rajpora at 48.44 per cent, Pampore at 45.01 per cent, and Tral at 43.56 per cent. The Shopian segment in Shopian district recorded a turnout of 58.51 per cent, while Zainapora saw 55.62 per cent.

DH Pora in Kulgam district recorded 68.88 per cent polling turnout and Kulgam saw 63.44 per cent and Devsar 57.76 per cent.

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the district wise poll percentage was: Pulwama 44 per cent, Shopian 48 per cent, Kulgam 59 per cent, Anantnag 60 per cent, Ramban 70 per cent, Doda 73 per cent and Kishtwar 76 per cent.