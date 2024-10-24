Kashmir terror attack: First CCTV footage of militants armed with US-made M4 carbine, AK-47 emerge | See photos

Kashmir terror attack: Days after a terror attack at a workers' camp in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a CCTV footage showing the militants armed with America-made M4 carbine and AK-47 has emerged.

The terrorists are seen entering the gates of what looks like the mess of the camp site of an infrastructure company, along the Srinagar-Leh National highway, where they started shooting, killing seven.

The CCTV footage showed two frail-looking, bearded militants dressed in black or grey shawls, armed with M4 carbines and AK-47s, Indian Express reported.

J&K terror attack: This screengrab of a CCTV footage shows an alleged terrorist during an attack on Sunday in which seven people including a doctor were killed, in Ganderbal district

J&K TERROR ATTACK DETAILS

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked the tunnel construction site on Sunday, October 20. The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers – both locals and non-locals.

Among the deceased were Dr Shahnawaz Dar, Faheem Nasir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

The terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening of Sunday. J&K admin pressurising non-locals to leave Valley: Mehbooba Mufti’s BIG claim after Kashmir terror attack

Two labourers died on the spot, while four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries later. Five others were injured; they are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

According to the reports, the terrorists meticulously executed the terror attack in the Valley by studying the layout of the workers' camp. After shooting in the mess, the terrorists then proceeded to the officers' camp.

The Resistance Front, a shadow organisation linked to the banned Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the J&K terror attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later visited the site to gather crucial evidence that could aid in identifying the attackers. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the brutal attack, holding Pakistan accountable for instigating violence in the area. Meanwhile, a massive hunt was underway to track the attackers.