2 LeT terrorists dead, condolences pour in for Indian Army captains killed in Rajouri encounter | Top points
Jammu and Kashmir, Rajouri encounter Update: Security forces killed one more Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist (LeT) on Thursday.
Security forces killed one more Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist (LeT) on Thursday as the counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri continued to the second day, officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying. So far, two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. One of them is said to be a "highly ranked terrorist leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba".
“Heartbreaking to see officers & jawans lose their lives in the line of duty despite GOIs misleading false claims that all is well in J&K. The price of this facade is being borne by them & innocent civilians who’ve become collateral damage in unabated violence. My deepest sympathies with their families & loved ones," the PDP president said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference, posted on X: "Terrible news from Rajouri where 4 army personnel including 2 officers have laid down their lives in the line of duty. While condemning the continuing efforts to spread militancy into hitherto peaceful areas of Pir Panchal region I send my sincere condolences to the families of those who offered the ultimate sacrifice today."
