Security forces killed one more Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist (LeT) on Thursday as the counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri continued to the second day, officials were quoted by news agency ANI as saying. So far, two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. One of them is said to be a "highly ranked terrorist leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba".

Encounter breaks out in Rajouri The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district on Wednesday. The fresh firing resumed this morning after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt on Thursday, officials said.

Based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District.

"Contact was established on November 22 and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.

As part of the operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered one pistol, two magazines, 38 Live rounds, nine grenades and one battery-operated IED dropped through a Quadcopter in Laukikhad area of Akhnoor sector.

"This has prevented further terror attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region," the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said in a tweet on Thursday.

Indian Army officers killed Since then, as many as four Army personnel, including two officers and two jawans, were killed and two others were injured, sources told ANI.

Those who lost their lives include Captain M V Pranjal of 63 Rastriya Rifles, a resident of Karnataka, Captain Shubham of the Special Forces, resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid of the Special Force, a resident of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, and Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Nainital in Uttarakhand, PTI reported.

Two terrorists killed One terrorist was gunned down early Thursday in the Bajimaal area of Dharamsala in the Rajouri district, the report said. Later, another terrorist was also killed.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as Quari, a Pakistani national and a hardcore terrorist. He was trained on the Pakistani and Afghan fronts, according to the PRO Defence Jammu. The PRO Defence Jammu said the killed terrorist is a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past year. He was also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks. "He was sent to revive terrorism in the region and had expertise in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves, and a trained sniper," PRO Defence Jammu added.

The identity of the other terrorist is being verified.

Condolences pour in for Army officers Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to the kin of Captain Shubham Gupta and a government job for one of his family members, an official statement said. Adityanath also "said that road in the district would be named after late Captain Gupta," the statement added.

Captain Gupta, a resident of Agra district, joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was commissioned in 2018.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Captain V Pranjal, who was also killed during the encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will be flown to Bengaluru on Thursday evening, defence sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

Expressing condolences on the soldier's death, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy posted on social media platform X: "Heartfelt tributes to Captain MV Pranjal, a proud Kannadiga, who lost his life during the military operation against terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir."

'Heartbreaking to see officers, jawans lose lives in the line of duty' Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of four soldiers in an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the loss of lives of four Army personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "When they (the central government) say that the situation in J&K is normal, then why are our jawans losing their lives?"

“Heartbreaking to see officers & jawans lose their lives in the line of duty despite GOIs misleading false claims that all is well in J&K. The price of this facade is being borne by them & innocent civilians who’ve become collateral damage in unabated violence. My deepest sympathies with their families & loved ones," the PDP president said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference, posted on X: "Terrible news from Rajouri where 4 army personnel including 2 officers have laid down their lives in the line of duty. While condemning the continuing efforts to spread militancy into hitherto peaceful areas of Pir Panchal region I send my sincere condolences to the families of those who offered the ultimate sacrifice today."

(With inputs from agencies)

