Jammu-Kashmir on IMD's YELLOW alert as torrential rains, hailstorm disrupt life, cause waterlogging | Watch

Jammu and Kashmir weather today: The residents of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to cloudy skies and torrential rainfall on May 31 morning. Meanwhile, hailstorm was reported in Ramban region and moderate showers in Udhampur.

The state's capital Srinagar witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday morning as can be seen in the visuals below.

Also Read | Farmers to get weather updates on feature phones with IMD’s new AI service

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi; isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan” until June 3.

Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on May 31, IMD said.

Landslides, mudslides and flash floods warning Jammu-Kashmir Meteorological Centre issued an advisory, warning against possibility of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds at few places today. The weather agency issued an alert for potential landslides and mudslides. It also warned against flash floods following intense showers. Residents are advised to stay away from loose structures, cables, poles, trees and other structures during such coarse weather conditions.

IMD forecasted partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain or thunderstorms for Jammu city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 37 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Assam on RED ALERT as rains, floodwater wreak havoc

In Muzaffarabad, cloudy skies are expected to prevail during the day with possibility of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 15 degrees Celsius. Similar weather conditions have been forecasted for Mirpur with temperatures ranging between 37 and 22 degrees Celsius.