Jammu rain fury: 9 dead, Vaishno Devi yatra halted, schools shut till 27 August, 18 trains cancelled | Top Points

At least nine people, including five Vaishno Devi pilgrims, lost their lives on Tuesday after relentless rainfall triggered a massive landslide on the route to the holy shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. Fourteen others were injured, while several are feared trapped.

Advertisement

The tragedy unfolded near Adhkwari on the Katra–Bhawan trek when boulders and debris rolled down the mountainside around 3 pm, catching devotees by surprise. Rescue operations are underway, officials confirmed.

Jammu Rains: What happened at Vaishno Devi shrine? The landslide struck at Adhkwari on the Katra–Bhawan route around 3 pm, killing at least five pilgrims and injuring 14. The yatra was suspended immediately, and rescue operations were launched near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya.

"In an unfortunate incident of landslide at Adhkwari, 5 people have lost their lives and 14 others have been injured. Rescue operations underway," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB)

Jammu Rains: How has the weather disrupted train services? The Northern Railway cancelled 18 trains connecting Katra, Udhampur and Jammu due to flooding and landslides. Seven trains from Katra, two from Udhampur and one from Jammu were called off.

Advertisement

Services from Pathankot to Kandrori in Himachal Pradesh were also suspended after flash floods eroded tracks along the Chakki river. Four other trains were short-terminated at Firozpur, Manda and Chak Rakhwalan.

Jammu Rains: What about highways and road traffic? Traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar and Kishtwar–Doda national highways has been halted after multiple landslides blocked the arterial routes. Dozens of smaller roads in hilly districts have either collapsed or been submerged under floodwaters, leaving several areas cut off.

Jammu Rains: Were call, mobile internet impacted? Yes. Network outages were reported across Jammu, Srinagar and parts of Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain damaged optical fibre cables at several points. Mobile services across all providers went down, with both calls and internet disrupted in Jammu.

Advertisement

BSNL’s fibre and landline services were also affected. Operators confirmed “multiple fibre cuts” but assured that repair teams had been deployed to restore connectivity.

Officials said calls are not going through and mobile internet has stopped working across all network service providers due to "fiber cuts at multiple locations".

Jammu Rains: What about schools and exams? All schools across Jammu division have been ordered to remain closed until 27 August due to inclement weather. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed Class 10 and 11 examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

Recruitment drives for security agency constables were also suspended in view of the worsening situation.

“In Jammu, following continuous rainfall and warnings of cloudburst, mudslides, and landslides from the Meteorological Department, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has ordered all schools, colleges, universities, and other educational centers to remain closed tomorrow.”, an official statement read.

Advertisement

Also Read | Exams cancelled, Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended after Jammu rains wreak havoc

Jammu Rains: What happens next? Rescue and relief operations remain underway as authorities monitor the situation closely. With continued heavy rainfall predicted, the suspension of pilgrimage, transport services, and academic activities may extend further.