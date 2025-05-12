Jammu News: Schools and colleges in non-border districts to reopen; bordering districts to remain shut

Jammu news: The Education Department has announced the reopening of educational institutions in non-border districts, while schools in border districts will remain closed due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan

Published12 May 2025, 05:53 PM IST

India-Pakistan conflict: The Education Department has decided to reopen the non-border districts' educational institutions, while Border districts have been directed to continue the closure of educational institutions, said the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu on Monday.

All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Jammu were directed to remain shut on May 13, following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

Jammu Divisional Commissioner's message

