Jammu rains: Basantar, Tawi, Chenab rivers flowing at ‘Alert Level’ amid incessant downpour; 8 districts on red alert

Jammu is expected to witness medium to heavy rainfall in the next 40 hours due to which a warning has been issued amid rising water levels of Basantar, Tawi and Chenab rivers. These rivers are flowing at ‘Alert Level,’ Divisional Commissioner of Jammu said.

In a post on X, Jammu's Divisional Commissioner advised residents to stay away from riverbanks and flood prone areas. “In light of medium to heavy rainfall forecasted in Jammu Division for next 40 hrs, water levels of River Basantar, Tawi, & Chenab are currently at *Alert Level*. As precautionary measure, residents & visitors are strongly advised to stay away from riverbanks & flood prone areas,” the post on X states.

Jammu and Kashmir government issued “very heavy rain alert” on August 26, warning against heavy precipitation in eight districts of the state, including Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting “isolated heavy rainfall” in the region on August 26. As per the press release, heavy to very heavy rainfall will most likely continue over Northwest India till August 26 and reduce thereafter.

In view of heavy flow of water in the Sahar Khad, movement of heavy motor vehicles (load carrier) continues to be restricted from Qazigund and Lakhanpur towards Jammu. Advising people to refrain and avoid travel, the authorities said, “Sinthan road is still closed.”

Amid risk of cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods, all government and private schools in Jammu division continue to remain closed for second day in a row as heavy rains threw life out of gear.

