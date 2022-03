The crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at Panthyal on Saturday due to shooting stones according to the J&K Traffic police. The clearance work in the affected section is going on

Last week, a massive landslide blocked the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Dewal near Samroli around 2.45 am, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, traffic (national highway), Shabir Ahmad Malik said road clearance agencies have pressed men and machinery and efforts are on to make the highway traffic worthy.

"No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning in view of the closure of the highway," he said, adding over 300 Jammu-bound trucks and some passenger vehicles were left stranded due to the closure of the highway.

