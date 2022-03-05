Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic. Details here

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic. Details here

Jammu-Srinagar national highway: The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Dewal near Samroli around 2.45 am, the officials said.
1 min read . 08:57 AM IST Livemint

  • Jammu-Srinagar national highway: The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Dewal near Samroli around 2.45 am, the officials said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at Panthyal on Saturday due to shooting stones according to the J&K Traffic police. The clearance work in the affected section is going on

The crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at Panthyal on Saturday due to shooting stones according to the J&K Traffic police. The clearance work in the affected section is going on

Last week, a massive landslide blocked the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

Last week, a massive landslide blocked the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Dewal near Samroli around 2.45 am, the officials said.

The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Dewal near Samroli around 2.45 am, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, traffic (national highway), Shabir Ahmad Malik said road clearance agencies have pressed men and machinery and efforts are on to make the highway traffic worthy.

Senior Superintendent of Police, traffic (national highway), Shabir Ahmad Malik said road clearance agencies have pressed men and machinery and efforts are on to make the highway traffic worthy.

"No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning in view of the closure of the highway," he said, adding over 300 Jammu-bound trucks and some passenger vehicles were left stranded due to the closure of the highway.

"No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning in view of the closure of the highway," he said, adding over 300 Jammu-bound trucks and some passenger vehicles were left stranded due to the closure of the highway.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!