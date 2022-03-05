Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed for traffic. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Dewal near Samroli around 2.45 am, the officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Dewal near Samroli around 2.45 am, the officials said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Senior Superintendent of Police, traffic (national highway), Shabir Ahmad Malik said road clearance agencies have pressed men and machinery and efforts are on to make the highway traffic worthy.
Senior Superintendent of Police, traffic (national highway), Shabir Ahmad Malik said road clearance agencies have pressed men and machinery and efforts are on to make the highway traffic worthy.
"No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning in view of the closure of the highway," he said, adding over 300 Jammu-bound trucks and some passenger vehicles were left stranded due to the closure of the highway.
"No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning in view of the closure of the highway," he said, adding over 300 Jammu-bound trucks and some passenger vehicles were left stranded due to the closure of the highway.