Jana Nayagan hero Thalapathy Vijay trips and falls amidst huge crowd of fans at Chennai Airport | Watch

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay was mobbed upon his return from Malaysia on Sunday. He stumbled and fell while trying to get into his car at the Chennai airport.

The 51-year-old actor, with real name Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, had arrived in India after attending ‘Jana Nayagan’ movie audio launch event that was held on 27 December at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia. His last film is directed by H Vinoth. The actor-turned politician received massive reception at the airport as large crowd of fans had gathered to welcome him.

Surrounded by a huge crowd, Vijay walked towards the exit area and the moment he tripped was caught on camera.

Watch video here:

Security personnel guarding the actor immediately lifted him and helped him into the car.