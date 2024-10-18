Jane Street Tapping Debt Markets for $4.2 Billion Amid Expansion

Jane Street Group LLC is planning to sell more than $4.2 billion of debt on Thursday, repricing an existing loan and offering junk bonds to raise additional capital for trading as the firm pushes further into fixed-income.

Bloomberg
Published18 Oct 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Jane Street Tapping Debt Markets for $4.2 Billion Amid Expansion
Jane Street Tapping Debt Markets for $4.2 Billion Amid Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Jane Street Group LLC is planning to sell more than $4.2 billion of debt on Thursday, repricing an existing loan and offering junk bonds to raise additional capital for trading as the firm pushes further into fixed-income.

The $1 billion junk bond offering is the company’s second note sale this year, after a $1.4 billion issue in April. The latest bonds mature in eight years, and Jane Street can’t buy them back for three years, according to a person familiar with the matter. The yield is expected to be around 6.25%, the person added, declining to be identified discussing private details.

The market-maker is also looking to reprice a $3.212 billion term loan B due in 2028, according to a separate person. Jane Street is aiming to reduce the margin to 2.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the person, down from 2.50 percentage points, plus a credit spread adjustment, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Proceeds from the bonds will fund new trading capital, among other uses, with pricing expected to be set later on Thursday. Commitments on the loan repricing are due Thursday at 2 p.m. New York time, and the loan may price later in the day. 

Jane Street’s ability to tap debt markets repeatedly underscores the strength of investor demand for its debt. The firm is on track for record annual revenue in 2024, raking in $8.4 billion in net trading revenue in the first half of the year, up 78% from the same period a year earlier, Bloomberg reported last month. 

Bank of America Corp. is leading the bond sale and the loan deal, according to the people familiar. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment. A spokesperson for Jane Street didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

--With assistance from Michael Tobin and Paula Seligson.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsJane Street Tapping Debt Markets for $4.2 Billion Amid Expansion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    339.20
    03:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.9 (0.56%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,860.80
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    25.55 (0.53%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.