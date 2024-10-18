Jane Street Tapping Debt Markets for $4.2 Billion Amid Expansion

Jane Street Group LLC is planning to sell more than $4.2 billion of debt on Thursday, repricing an existing loan and offering junk bonds to raise additional capital for trading as the firm pushes further into fixed-income.

(Bloomberg) -- Jane Street Group LLC is planning to sell more than $4.2 billion of debt on Thursday, repricing an existing loan and offering junk bonds to raise additional capital for trading as the firm pushes further into fixed-income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The $1 billion junk bond offering is the company’s second note sale this year, after a $1.4 billion issue in April. The latest bonds mature in eight years, and Jane Street can’t buy them back for three years, according to a person familiar with the matter. The yield is expected to be around 6.25%, the person added, declining to be identified discussing private details.

The market-maker is also looking to reprice a $3.212 billion term loan B due in 2028, according to a separate person. Jane Street is aiming to reduce the margin to 2.25 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the person, down from 2.50 percentage points, plus a credit spread adjustment, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proceeds from the bonds will fund new trading capital, among other uses, with pricing expected to be set later on Thursday. Commitments on the loan repricing are due Thursday at 2 p.m. New York time, and the loan may price later in the day.

Jane Street’s ability to tap debt markets repeatedly underscores the strength of investor demand for its debt. The firm is on track for record annual revenue in 2024, raking in $8.4 billion in net trading revenue in the first half of the year, up 78% from the same period a year earlier, Bloomberg reported last month.

Bank of America Corp. is leading the bond sale and the loan deal, according to the people familiar. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment. A spokesperson for Jane Street didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

--With assistance from Michael Tobin and Paula Seligson.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com