Janmashtami 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing the fast2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST
Janmashtami 2023: Hindu festival commemorating Lord Krishna's birth on Sept 6 and 7. Here are some dos and don'ts that should be followed while observing the fast.
Janmashtami 2023: Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, falls on September 6 and 7 this year.