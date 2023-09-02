Janmashtami 2023: Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, falls on September 6 and 7 this year.

One of the key rituals during this festival is fasting, observed by many devotees for 24 hours, concluding with the midnight feast, or "bhog," offered to Lord Krishna. It's essential to keep these dos and don'ts in mind while observing the fast:

Dos:

Sankalpa (Pledge): Begin your fast with a sankalpa, a solemn pledge, affirming your complete devotion to Lord Krishna. Chant the name of Lord Krishna throughout the day.

Pre-fast Meal: Have a pre-fast meal on Janmashtami to support your digestive system and provide the necessary strength for the day ahead. Opt for fruits or fresh juices for this purpose.

Generosity: Embrace the spirit of giving by providing food and clothing to those in need. This act of kindness is believed to bring happiness and prosperity, echoing Lord Krishna's benevolence.

Satvik Bhojan: Consume only Satvik (pure) food on Janmashtami. Avoid ingredients like garlic, onion, meat, and alcohol, as they are considered tamasic and not suitable for this holy occasion.

Milk and Curd: Milk and curd are essential elements of Janmashtami rituals. You can enjoy fresh fruit shakes, lassi, buttermilk, or rose milk while fasting.

Homemade Prasad: Prepare prasad (offerings) at home on Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees commonly make dishes like Peda, Gheeya ki Lauch, Nariyal Gajak, and other milk-based treats as offerings to Lord Krishna.

Don'ts:

Non-Vegetarian Food: Avoid all forms of non-vegetarian food during your fast. Janmashtami fasting strictly prohibits the consumption of meat and other non-vegetarian items.

Tea and Coffee: Refrain from consuming tea or coffee during your fast, as these beverages can increase acidity and lead to discomfort. Instead, opt for coconut water or fresh juices.

Harming Animals: In line with Lord Krishna's love for all creatures, particularly cows, avoid causing harm to animals. Provide food and water to animals on Janmashtami, fostering respect for all living beings.

Fried and Oily Food: Limit your intake of fried and oily foods, as they can be unhealthy and detrimental to your health. Opt for fruits, milk, and nutritious liquids instead.

Clean Utensils: Ensure that all utensils used for serving or eating are clean and have not been used previously for non-vegetarian cooking.

Positive Atmosphere: Create a peaceful and joyful atmosphere at home on the day of the Puja. Show special consideration for the elderly and avoid rude or aggressive behaviour.