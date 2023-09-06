Janmashtami 2023: Quotes, wishes, messages to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:59 AM IST
Janmashtami 2023: Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, falls on September 6 and 7 this year.