Janmashtami 2023: Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, falls on September 6 and 7 this year.

One of the key rituals during this festival is fasting, observed by many devotees for 24 hours, concluding with the midnight feast, or "bhog," offered to Lord Krishna. Here are some quotes and wishes to celebrate this auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Quotes

"Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics, and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality." - Srila Prabhupada, Bhagavad Gita 18.78

"You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction." - Lord Krishna

"It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

"Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

"The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

"The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind." - Lord Krishna

"Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility and devotion." - Lord Krishna

Wishes

"May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."

On the joyous occasion of Janmashtami, I am sending warm heartfelt wishes your way. May Nandgopal shower blessings on you and your family. Happy Janmashtami!

Messages

May Lord Krishna steal your tensions and worries on Janmashtami, and give you love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally! Happy Janmashtami from all of us! May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you, and may every Janmashtami bring lots of happiness for you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami! Today is a special day as someone special was born,

To fight against inhumanity,

To save the trust in God,

Happy Krishna Janmashtami!