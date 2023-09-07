Janmashtami 2023: What is Dahi Handi? Here's how civic authorities are prepared for mishaps during festivities2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Janmashtami 2023: Maharashtra government to host Dahi Handi competition. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken measures to address potential injuries during these pyramid formations.
Janmashtami 2023: The Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 6th this year. The celebration of Dahi Handi will take place today.