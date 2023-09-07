Janmashtami 2023: Maharashtra government to host Dahi Handi competition. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken measures to address potential injuries during these pyramid formations.

Janmashtami 2023: The Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 6th this year. The celebration of Dahi Handi will take place today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Janmashtami 2023: Quotes, wishes, messages to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna What is Dahi Handi? Janmashtami is a widely celebrated festival in Maharashtra, during Dahi Handi celebrations, participants known as 'Govindas' form human pyramids to break open a suspended earthen pot filled with curd. This tradition symbolises Lord Krishna's love for butter and his mischievous nature as a child.

‘Pro Govinda’ competition The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is set to host a "Pro Govinda" competition featuring cash prizes as part of this year's ‘Dahi Handi’ celebrations, reported ANI. State Industries Minister Uday Samant on September 2 said, “Pro Govinda is an event that has been demanded for many years, and it is now being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pro Govinda competition will be held at the NSCI dome in Worli, Mumbai, with the pot suspended at a height of 40 feet. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners, with the first prize being ₹11 lakh, followed by second, third, and fourth prizes of ₹7 lakh, 5 lakh, and 3 lakh, respectively.

Also read: In pics |Janmashtami 2023 celebrations across India; from children dressed up as Krishna to breaking dahi handi Civic authorities prepared for mishaps The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken measures to address potential injuries during these pyramid formations. BMC has arranged 125 beds in civic hospitals across Mumbai to ensure the safety of participants in the Dahi Handi festivities.

Among these beds, 10 are allocated at Sion Hospital, seven at KEM hospital, and four at Nair hospital, with the remainder distributed across various civic hospitals in the city and its suburbs. The BMC has deployed health officers and staff to these hospitals in three shifts. These hospitals have been stocked with injections, medicines, and surgical materials to address any injuries immediately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In cases of minor injuries, Govindas will receive primary treatment and be discharged. For those requiring more extensive care, the hospitals are prepared to provide the necessary medical attention.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)