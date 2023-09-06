Janmashtami festivities commence in Gujarat and Maharashtra

The celebration of Krishna Janmashtami has started in parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated across the country on September 7. In Gujarat's Rajkot, a five-day-long Janmashtami fair commenced on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Rajkot, the Janmashtami mela is being held at Race Course Ground, the Ministry of Tourism said. The fair in Rajkot started on September 5 and will continue until September 9 from 10 am to 12 noon.

The annual Janmashtami fair, known as Lokmela and considered Saurashtra's largest, takes place in Rajkot during the Satam-Aathma festival, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations that kick off in both Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Students of Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha celebrate Dahi Handi festival ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI09_05_2023_000145B)

The Rajkot fair begins on the sixth day of the festival and lasts for five days till Dasham, an official was quoted as said.

Meanwhile, in a first, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde plans to organise a "Pro Govinda" competition, with cash prizes, for this year's 'Dahi Handi', an event associated with the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.

Students in Nagpur celebrate Dahi Handi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami festival at a school

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on a large scale across Maharashtra, and several Dahi Handi (earthen pots filled with yoghurt) competitions are conducted on the occasion. In the event, participants called ‘Govindas’, dressed in colourful clothes, made a human pyramid to reach the pot hung mid-air, and break it.

"Pro Govinda is an event which was demanded for many years, but it is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant told ANI.

Mumbai: A student of Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha is seen dressed as Lord Krishna during the celebration of Dahi Handi festival ahead of Krishna Janmashtami

The Pro Govinda competition will take place at the NSCI dome in Worli, Mumbai. The yogurt pot will be suspended at a height of 40ft, the minister said. Uday Samant said, "The first prize will be ₹11 lakh, followed by second, third, and fourth prizes of ₹7 lakh, 5 lakh, and 3 lakh, respectively."

WHY IS KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI CELEBRATED? Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna was born on the eighth day of Bhadra – mostly in the months of August and September.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.

