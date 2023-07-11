Japan Accuses Australia of Betrayal in Fight Over Natural-Gas Exports
Summary
- The two U.S. allies are trading barbs after Canberra clamped down on carbon emissions
TOKYO—A top Japanese energy official called on Australia to back away from new carbon-emissions rules that Tokyo says threaten its energy security, stepping up a rare fight between the two U.S. allies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×