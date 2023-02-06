Japan approaches Masayoshi Amamiya for Bank of Japan's Governor: Report
The yen weakened to as much as 132.48 versus the dollar, its softest level since January 12, on the assumption the current ultra-easy monetary policy is more likely to endure if one of its architects succeeds Haruhiko Kuroda.
The Japanese government has approached Masayoshi Amamiya, the Bank of Japan’s deputy governor, about succeeding Haruhiko Kuroda as head of the central bank, the Nikkei reported, citing unnamed sources. The yen fell following the report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×