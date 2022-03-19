Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will commence his two-day visit to India starting from today for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. Fumio Kishida is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The last India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in the year 2018. This will be Kishida's first visit to India as the Japanese Prime Minister. The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.

India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their "Special Strategic and Global Partnership".

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their Partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Earlier PM Modi had spoken to PM Kishida on phone in October 2021 soon after the Japanese prime minister had assumed office.

Both sides expressed a desire to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that this will be the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese Prime Minister Kishida.

"India-Japan Summit will be held on March 19th. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from 19-20 March for 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be the first meeting of these two leaders," said Bagchi and noted that the last annual summit took place in Tokyo back in 2018.

Underscoring the importance of the bilateral ties, the MEA spokesperson said both India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their special strategic and global partnership.

"The summit will provide an opportunity to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, so as to advance partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.

Last year witnessed increasing bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Japan, and further strengthening of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The two sides maintained the momentum in ties through virtual meetings and phone calls despite the pandemic. Prime Minister spoke to the then Japanese Prime Minister Suga on April 26, 2021, to exchange views on the management of the pandemic and for strengthening cooperation in the post-Covid-19 world.

Several infrastructure projects are underway through Japanese assistance including Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, Dedicated Freight Corridor, metro projects, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project.

India and Japan had signed a Digital Partnership in October 2018. At present, Indian startups have raised more than USD 10 billion from Japanese Venture Capitals. India and Japan have also launched a private sector driven fund-of-funds to invest in technology startups in India which has raised USD 100 million so far.

Both sides also have Cooperation in the field of ICT, in areas such as 5G, under-sea cables, telecom and network security. A workshop on 5G was also held.

Progress has also been made in skill development. The total number of Japan-India Institutes of Manufacturing (JIM) now is 19 (it was 8 in 2018). These institutes are established by Japanese companies based in India for training skilled workers.

