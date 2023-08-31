Japan: PM Kishida eats fish caught off Fukushima's coast after radioactive water release says, 'Safe, delicious seafood'1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Japanese PM Kishida ate Fukushima fish to dispel fears over water release from the disabled nuclear power plant.
Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida ate fish caught off Fukushima's coast on August 30 to dispel fears after the controversial release of water from the disabled Ōkuma nuclear power plant, Euronews reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message